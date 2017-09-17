East Tennessee races for the cure

(Photo: Slome, Lauren)

KNOXVILLE - These are the stories of those fighting tirelessly to end breast cancer in East Tennessee. Each welcomes you to join their fight as they race for the cure on October 21 and everyday.

Lauren Beasley

“My dad picked me up from cross country practice and we were driving down the street and he just started crying. And, I was like that's odd because my dad never cries. And he said your mom went in for a mammogram today and they think she has breast cancer.”

Lauren Beasley was in high school when she learned her mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer. At that point, the only other two women she knew that had been diagnosed had both passed away.

Her response? Run from the problem.

It wasn’t until years later that she changed her mindset. Instead of running away from the diagnosis, she charged at it, head on. After nursing school, she chose to specialize as a breast and cervical nurse. She also became heavily involved with Komen East Tennessee, stepping up to serve on the 2017 race committee.

“Because of Komen, women can get a mammogram if they can't afford it,” Beasley said. “We've put money into research so we can find a cure, so that provides hope. If someone needs assistance for treatment, that's hope. We know that there's hope that we can help you.”

Lauren’s mother continues her battle with breast cancer, but now Lauren’s there by her side, every step of the way.

