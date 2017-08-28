East Tennessee Red Cross volunteers deploy to Texas

KNOXVILLE - Volunteers from the Red Cross in East Tennessee are deploying to Texas, ready to help in any way they can.

Seven Red Cross volunteers from the Knoxville area have already deployed and many more are expected to leave once the flooding recedes in Houston.

"We're working on mass care in the shelters. We have a massive operation going on," Executive Director of the American Red Cross of East Tennessee Sharon Hudson said. "Based upon volunteers and staff, we may all be there by the time this gets full blown and we can get into Houston."

Volunteers are being forced to stay in Louisiana until the situation in the hardest hit portions of Texas gets better. At this point, there is no way for them to get to Houston.

Bill Van Dyke and his guide dog Alton have been deployed three times making Texas their fourth trip for the Red Cross.

"Where they need the most help, that's where I'm going to be," said Van Dyke. "They probably say, well, why do you do this? I do it because I want to help."

While Van Dyke works to make people feel comfortable in shelters, Alton helps to comfort victims in ways only animals can.

"If I meet other people who are visually impaired or have other disabilities, I can relate to them," said Van Dyke, who is visually impaired. "They need something to hold on to, to hug. Alton is just like a big teddy bear."

East Tennessee volunteers will help set up shelters and work to give out food out of disaster response vehicles.

The Red Cross is most in need of monetary donations and people who can volunteer their time.

You can donate to the Red Cross through our Texas Cares page.

The Red Cross will also be holding volunteer workshops on Tuesday and Wednesday in Knoxville for people who want to volunteer.

More ways to donate and volunteer can be found here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM