East Tennessee woman feels duped by LuLaRoe

Clothes from Sterling's LuLaRoe shop. (Photo: WBIR)

An East Tennessee woman is worried a money-making opportunity could end up costing her thousands of dollars.

Victoria Sterling invested in clothing retailer LuLaRoe in April of 2016 as an ‘independent fashion retailer.’ It costed her about $9500 up front – no small amount for the nurse.

Then a few months back, she said the quality issues began. Other sellers quit, flooding the market with low-priced going-out-business sales. So Sterling was relieved when LuLaRoe began offering to buy back merchandise for 100 percent of the cost with free shipping. She resigned, but then the company revoked the policy.





Victoria Sterling worries she could lose thousands of dollars to LuLaRoe. (Photo: WBIR)

She felt betrayed.

“I mean, their stance has always been strengthening families and making people’s lives better, and they totally went back on what they said,” Sterling said.

Many describe LuLaRoe as a ‘multi-level marketing’ (MLM) company, which uses levels of members to sell products. Longtime members recruit newer members. According to LuLaRoe’s website, dozens of people in Tennessee participate.





A plot of LuLaRoe sellers from the company's website. (Photo: WBIR)

“There are legitimate MLMs out there, and people make money,” Tony Binkley, President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau of East Tennessee, said.

Sterling figures all told, she’ll lose more than $6,500. The company says it’s grandfathering retailers that already resigned at the 100 percent rate, but Sterling can’t make contact with anyone within the company to confirm it will buy back her stock.

She’s also concerned by a company guideline in the fine print – which states, “Packaging and labeling is unaltered and not damaged.”





LuLaRoe's online shop. (Photo: WBIR)

“There is no way to sell these clothes and keep them in the original packaging,” Sterling said. “So basically, you can’t return anything, because nobody has that.”

LuLaRoe could not provide anyone for an interview, but sent the following statement:

“LuLaRoe provides a fair and generous path to Independent Fashion Retailers who want to exit the business. Last week, we simply reiterated a long-term written policy that each Retailer agreed to when he or she signed up. We had temporarily provided a waiver on some of the policy requirements between April and September 2017.”

The company added, “Starting and maintaining a business has an inherent risk. By agreeing to buy back product from Independent Fashion Retailers who want to exit the business at 90 percent of wholesale value, LuLaRoe is helping mitigate the vast majority of that risk for Independent Fashion Retailers.”

Sterling admits she originally signed for a 90 percent buyback, but says LuLaRoe sent policy changes unprompted, and she might have made a different decision with different information.

“It’s a 100 percent loss for me at this point,” Sterling said.

The Better Business Bureau gives LuLaRoe an F rating. It also warns against getting into any agreement that requires a significant investment up front.





The Better Business Bureau gives LuLaRoe an 'F' rating. (Photo: WBIR)

“Look at the size of the buy-in,” Binkley warned.

He added claims of LuLaRoe’s changing business practices worry the group.

“It makes us uncomfortable,” he said. “We’re about truth, honesty, ethics, trustworthiness. That degrades when you start changing policies.”

He pointed to BBB studies that found within one year, 50 percent of participants in multi-level marking companies drop out. In five years, 90 percent are gone, and in 10 years, 95 percent leave.

He said many MLMs see initial success, until enough people get on board and saturate the market.

Sterling says she’s just disappointed in how recent months have been handled by LuLaRoe.

“I definitely feel taken advantage of,” Sterling said. “And I think many people have realized the happy face the company puts on is smoke and mirrors. It’s not reality.”

