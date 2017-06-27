East Tennessee woman's body found in Kentucky

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding an East Tennessee woman's body.

The LCSO said it found the woman in a wooded area over an embankment off Eleana Lane north of the town of London.

Authorities released her identity, however, a family member notified WBIR 10News that some of the immediate family has not been notified of her death yet. We will release the name once all immediate family members are notified.

According to family, the woman is from the Knoxville area. Authorities said in the release she was from Oak Ridge.

The LCSO said it is unknown how the woman died and said an autopsy is being conducted. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WBIR.COM