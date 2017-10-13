East TN couple raising money for Puerto Rico

A look at the damage in Puerto Rico photographed by David Kiger.

A Knoxville family who just returned from visiting relatives in Puerto Rico is now collecting supplies to assist people on the devastated island still struggling to recover three weeks after being hit by Hurricane Maria.

Officials say 49 people have died from the storm, which struck the U.S. territory on Sept. 20.

All David and Rebecca Kiger could do was watch updates from their Knoxville home, and hope their family was OK.

"Frightening is what it was, we were constantly calling and calling. We didn't know what to think," Rebecca Kiger said.

The Kigers couldn't reach Rebecca's family, but their contractor showed them just how bad the damage was.

"He sent us one picture, which was of the back of our house and it was basically demolished," David Kiger said.

That's when they knew it was time to act.

David and Rebecca Kiger are raising money and donations to take to people in need in Puerto Rico.

Cancelled flights and damaged airports meant David had to fly into San Juan and drive five hours west to check on family. He took as many supplies with him as he could to help out.

For five days, David documented the damage not just to buildings, but people too.

"It wasn't until he sent me some of these photos that I was just in awe," Rebecca said.

Now that David is back home, the couple is putting their energy into saving up to go back. They want to take even more supplies with them, and hope to reach 50 people in need.

"There's areas in towns that won't have power within the next 90 to 100 days, because the power poles are all just snapped in half one after another after another after another," David said.

The Kigers said another issue people are facing is that no power means no banks, and people without cash can't buy food. You can donate to their GoFundMe effort to bring money and donations to people in need by clicking here.

East Tennessee-based Remote Area Medical delivered 63,000 pounds of supplies to people in Puerto Rico earlier this week.

The organization's founder said they plan to go back in two weeks with the goal of opening a dental clinic.

