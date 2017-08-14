Families scramble to find eclipse glasses after Amazon recall

With the Great American Solar Eclipse just one week away, some East Tennessee families are scrounging to find eclipse viewing glasses after a widespread Amazon recall.

The company issued the recall for some eclipse glasses on Saturday amid reports of counterfeiters. Customers whose glasses were included in the recall received an email from Amazing saying the supplier can't confirm if the glasses came from a recommended manufacturer and urging buyers to not use the glasses.

“I’m not going to chance it,” said Tiffany Blair, of Maryville. She purchased glasses for her family of five from Amazon last month.

"I purposely started looking for this early to prevent this from happening,” Blair said.

On Saturday she received an email from Amazon saying “we recommend that you DO NOT use this product to view the sun or the eclipse.” The company provided her with a full refund.

“I wish Amazon had, instead of issuing a refund, I wish they had exchanged them for a pair of safe glasses,” Blair said.

She said she’s glad Amazon notified them, but she wishes the company would have acted sooner.

Now the family is scrambling to find glasses before next week. Safety is their number one concern.

“You don’t want to take a day that’s going to come around once in a lifetime and then ruin it with injuries or something that going to affect them for the rest of their life,” said Eric Blair, Tiffany’s husband.

"I don't know if we're going to be able to find them in time,” she said, “…if not we're going to miss out on this event."

An Amazon spokesperson said Amazon is responding "out of an abundance of caution."

"Safety is among our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively reached out to customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not comply with industry standards. We want customers to buy with confidence anytime they make a purchase on Amazon.com and eclipse glasses sold on Amazon.com are required to comply with the relevant ISO standard," the company said in a statement.

Amazon said customers who did not receive an email purchased glasses that were safe to use. The company did not reveal how many glasses were recalled or how much money was refunded. Anyone who is concerned about their eclipse glasses but did not receive an email about the recall can reach out to Amazon customer service.

Amazon suggested customers refer to the NASA and AAS websites for more information about safely viewing the solar eclipse.

