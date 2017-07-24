East TN judge 'concerned' by colleague offering incentives for birth control in jail

Duane Slone is a criminal and circuit court judge for District IV which serves Jefferson, Sevier, Cocke and Grainger Counties. (Photo: WBIR)

Criminal and Circuit Court Judge Duane Slone has worked for years to create an ethical and legal way to provide birth control to inmates in jail. He's worried a Middle Tennessee judge, not following health department guidelines, is going to undermine his program.



General Sessions Judge Sam Benningfield of Sparta, Tenn. is reducing inmate's jail time by 30 days for men who agree to free vasectomies and women who agree to receive free birth control implants.



Judge Benningfield said the order is an effort to prevent parents from abusing drugs during pregnancy.



Judge Slone, along with the Tennessee Department of Health, the White County District Attorney, and the ACLU are have voiced concerns about the judge's order.



"We do not support any policy that could compel incarcerated individuals to seek any particular health services from us or from other providers," said Shelley Walker, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health.



Judge Slone understands where Judge Benningfield is coming from. Judge Slone estimates 95 percent of all the cases he sees involve drugs, mostly opioids.

"His intentions, I'm sure, were really good ones, but we really need to think about this in a broader sense, all the good that can be accomplished and is being accomplished in the right way. The right thing has to be done in the right way to be right," Slone said.



Judge Slone also said he doesn't want to see any more children born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS), a condition where children are dependent on the drugs their parents abused.



That's why he partnered with the Tennessee Department of Health to offer birth control in jail, voluntarily with no incentives. The program is called Voluntary Reversible Long Acting Contraception.



A pilot program in Sevier and Cocke Counties showed success in reducing NAS births and now 56 Tennessee jails offer the program.



"In Sevier County, the first year of full implantation had a 50 percent reduction in NAS births and Sevier County led the East Region prior to this initiative," he said.

MORE: Understanding Voluntary Reversible Long Acting Contraception



The program requires classes from the health department and the option to sign up for birth control implants that last up to 5 years and can be removed at any time.



Judge Slone hopes other judges will follow their guidelines.



Judge Bennigfield said he was approached by the health department.



"As I contemplated this program, it occurred to me that many of the same women I had incarcerated were the very same from whom I was having to remove their children in my role as the juvenile judge because they were born addicted to drugs," Benningfield said. "Many of the male population had multiple children for whom they were constantly in trouble for not supporting."



"I hoped inmates, while thinking soberly, might be encouraged to take control of their lives, reproductive and otherwise, rather than suffering the consequences of allowing life to just happen to them," he said.

© 2017 WBIR.COM