East TN real estate: 2016 highs and lows

Dec. 27, 2016: It's a good time to sell your home -- according to the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors, sales are higher than they've been in almost a decade. Suzy Trotta from Trotta Montgomery Real Estate discusses the current market.

WBIR 7:18 PM. EST December 27, 2016

