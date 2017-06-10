Easy and healthy summer salad

KNOXVILLE - Summer Grain Salad

2 cups water

1 cup quinoa (or couscous)

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tomatoes, diced

1 cucumber, diced

2 bunches green onions, diced

2 carrots, grated

1 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro

Directions: In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add quinoa. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature; fluff with a fork. Or cook according to package.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, sea salt, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, and garlic. Add tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, carrots, parsley, and cilantro. Stir in cooled quinoa or couscous. Serve immediately or allow salad to marinate in the refrigerator up to overnight.

Nutritional Facts: (1/10 recipe): Calories 110, Total Fat 6 g, Saturated Fat 1 g, Sodium 130 mg, Total Carbohydrate 12 g, Dietary Fiber 2 g

