Eclipse, comet raise excitement for 'once in a lifetime' summer spectacular

A busy weekend in the skies above Knoxville has many star gazers excited.

A penumbral eclipse during a full ‘snow moon’ will coincide with the flyby of a comet Friday night.

A penumbral eclipse occurs when the outer shadow of the earth blocks part but not all of the sun’s rays from reaching the moon.





“It’s almost like taking off sunglasses, that’s about it,” said Cary Busby, the education coordinator for The Muse planetarium and children’s museum in Knoxville.





Cary Busby operates The Muse's planetarium.

Though expert watchers will not be able to see much difference in the moon, or the faint green trail of the comet with binoculars, they’re still excited.

Duane Dunlap is a member of the Smoky Mountains Astronomical Society. When the sky gets dark, he lights up.





Duane Dunlap adjusts one of his telescopes.

“There’s just so much to look at from so many different levels,” he said.

While he’s interested to watch the penumbral eclipse this weekend, he’s more excited about the much larger show to come – on Aug. 21, East Tennessee will experience a complete solar eclipse, with the moon obscuring the sun in the mid-afternoon.

Duane has traveled internationally before to witness other eclipses.

“And it is quite the sight, darkness falls, you see the planets,” he said. “Even in summer it gets cold, and I’ve been in places where when the shadow hits dew forms on your hands.”

Busby is excited for the rare phenomena – but she doesn’t have to wait, in a way. She’s able to model the event at The Muse’s planetarium.





The supermoon above Knoxville.

“The moon is going to creep in between us and the sun, until it blocks it completely,” she said.

It’s an event that will draw people from around the globe to look outside our world.

“So we’re pretty fortunate to be right in the path and not have to go anywhere,” said Busby.

“Seeing a solar eclipse is a once in a lifetime experience for almost everyone,” she added. “I’m just excited to experience it.”

