Administrator Jon Rysewyk has been added to the pool of finalists to be the next Knox County Schools superintendent.

School board member Gloria Deathridge added Jon Rysewyk's name during a board meeting Wednesday at the City County Building to a pool that already consisted of five.

The board hopes to hire a superintendent to replace Jim McIntyre by late spring. Buzz Thomas, president of the Great Schools Partnership, is working as acting superintendent in the interim.

On Tuesday, a three-member committee of the board chose five finalists for the job: Bob Thomas, Stuart Greenberg, Susan Compton, Dale Lynch and Duran Williams. Thomas is a Knox County Schools administrator and was considered for the superintendent's job before McIntyre was hired in 2008.

Rysewyk was a rising administrative star in the system who left in 2014 to head the Emerald Academy, the area's first charter school.

But on Jan. 6 Rysewyk became interim chief academic officer for Knox County Schools. He replaced Elizabeth Alves, who left to become assistant commissioner for early learning and literacy with the Tennessee Department of Education.

Rysewyk's assignment last month was described by the school system as a "temporary appointment" set to end when the new superintendent takes over.

Rysewyk formerly worked more than a decade in Knox County Schools, first as a teacher at Karns High School, then moving to Fulton High School before advancing to key administrative posts within the central office.

The three-member board search committee on Wednesday presented their five finalists to the full board. Board members had the option of adding a nominee to the mix at Wednesday's meeting.

The search committee will further whittle the pool of finalists to two or three later in February and then present those to the board March 1.

