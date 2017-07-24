Alcoa students headed back to school Monday, a day that creates excitement for many and maybe a bit of anxiety for some.

Alcoa is among the first school systems in the East Tennessee area to start the annual school year. Classes also started Monday for the Emerald Youth Academy, an independently operated K-8 prep school.

Alcoa teachers say they look forward to the start of school because children are so excited. When the kids get excited, it's hard for teachers not to be excited.

Educators know parents may be nervous, especially if it's a child's very first day of schools. Teachers say they work hard to ensure children - and parents - feel at ease with the start of classes.

Here's a list of some of the systems and when they start:

Alcoa:

-July 24 – first day of classes

Anderson County:

-Aug. 2 – student registration day

-Aug. 4 – first day of classes

Athens:

-Aug. 7 – half day

-Aug. 8 – first full day

Blount County:

-Aug. 1 – first day of classes

Campbell County:

-Aug. 9 – registration day, half day for students

-Aug. 10 – first day of classes

Claiborne County:

-Aug. 3 – registration day, half day for students

-Aug. 4 – first full day

Clinton:

-Aug. 4 – half day for students

Cocke County:

-Aug. 3 – first day for students, dismiss at 1 p.m.

Etowah:

-Aug. 8 – first day of classes

Grainger County:

-Aug. 2 –half day for students

-Aug. 3 – first full day

Greene County:

-Aug. 3 – abbreviated student day

-Aug. 7 – first full student day

Greeneville:

-Aug. 2 – abbreviated student day

-Aug. 4 – first full day for students

Hamblen County:

-Aug. 3 – student registration, 11:15 a.m. dismissal

-Aug. 7 – first full day for students

Hancock County:

-Aug. 3 – first day of school, 11:15 a.m. dismissal

Hawkins County:

-Aug. 7 – first day for students, 11:30 a.m. dismissal

Jefferson County:

-Aug. 4 – first day for students, half day

-Aug. 8 – first full day

Knox County:

-Aug. 4 – half day for certain students

-Aug. 7 – First day of classes -- also a half day according to KCS calendar

Lenoir City:

-Aug. 2 – registration day

-Aug. 4 – first day of classes

Loudon County:

-Aug. 2 – registration day

-Aug. 7 – first day of classes

Maryville:

-Aug. 2 – first day of classes

McMinn County:

-Aug. 8 – registration/students first day, dismiss at 10:30 a.m.

-Aug. 10 – first full day of class

Monroe County:

-Aug. 8 – first day, dismiss at 11 a.m.

-Aug. 9 – first full day

Morgan County:

-Aug. 2 – first day, 11 a.m. dismissal

-Aug. 4 – first full day

Newport:

-Aug. 14 – first day for students

-Aug. 16 – second day for students

Oak Ridge:

-July 31 – students back, early dismissal

-Aug. 1 – early dismissal K-8

Oneida:

-Aug. 2 – abbreviated day, registration

-Aug. 7 – first full day

Roane County:

-Aug. 9 – half day for students

-Aug. 10 – first full day

Scott County:

-Aug. 4 – first full day

Sevier County:

-Aug. 16 – first day for all students

Sweetwater:

-Aug. 8 – first day, 10 a.m. dismissal

Union County:

-Aug. 4 – half day for students

-Aug. 7 – first full day

