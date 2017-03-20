Bob Thomas to be next Knox County Schools superintendent

In a unanimous vote, the Knox County Board of Education has selected Bob Thomas to be the school system's next superintendent.

Thomas has served in the Knox County School system for his entire career. He taught for Knoxville City Schools beginning in 1973, before the city and county school districts merged.

Hamblen County Superintendent Dale Lynch was the other finalist this time.

Thomas has served as assistant superintendent since 1990, and that term is not without controversy.

He supervised the transportation department in 2014 when a texting bus driver caused a crash that killed two students and a teachers aide. Two separate employees were also prosecuted for misuse of funds from nutrition and accounts payable under his watch.

Former Knox County Mayor Mike Ragsdale worked with Thomas extensively during his time in office.

"I think he's been an excellent administrator. He's a gentleman who truly cares about children and their future and I applaud the job he's done for the citizens and students of Knox County," Ragsdale said.

