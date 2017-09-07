Carson-Newman collects supplies to help Harvey victims

JEFFERSON CITY - Carson-Newman University students are collecting supplies to send to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On campus, students dropped off donations of cash and supplies. The donations will also go to Tennessee Baptist's relief volunteers. The volunteers will head down to Texas and Louisiana in the next few days.

The donation collection is part of their 'Days of Giving' campaign called 'Give'em Whatcha Got'. Members of the community who wish to participate may do so by leaving materials at a campus donation center or contributing online 24/7 at: cn.edu/daysofgiving.

Cash and checks may be given at the Campus Ministries House located at 2214 Branner Avenue. Dry goods may be left at the control desk of the Maddox Student Activities Center which is located at the lower back of 2130 Branner Avenue, Jefferson City. Personal items and work materials that are needed but unavailable in the damaged region may be taken to the control desk 6:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

EMERGENCY DONATIONS OF NON-PERISHABLE GOODS

Hardware

Box knives

Hammers

Flat pry bars

Flat shovels

Tyvek suits

Wheel barrows

Rubber gloves

Floor

Squeegees

X-Large garbage bags

Hoses

Safety glasses

Leather gloves

Small scrub

Brushes

Box fans

Scoop shovels

Push brooms

Carson-Newman is also hosting a Charleston golf team. They're evacuating and will arrive Friday night and housed on campus for free.

© 2017 WBIR.COM