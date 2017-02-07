Cheek on time at UT: 'I'm a Vol for life'

KNOXVILLE - When Jimmy Cheek became chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 2009 he told his wife, Ileen, he would stay in that post no more than five years. Now, eight years later, he is stepping down.

His last day at UT as chancellor is Thursday, Feb. 16.

Beverly Davenport, a Kentuckian now at the University of Cincinnati, will replace Cheek this month. She is the first woman be lead the Knoxville campus in its history.

Shortly after he was named the school’s seventh chancellor, Cheek accepted a challenge by then-Gov. Phil Bredesen to make UT a top 25 public research institution.



“We have not achieved our goal, but we've started on that journey that has made us a much better institution,” Cheek, 70, said Tuesday in an interview with 10News.





Cheek says you only have to look to the students to see the significant gains the university is making.



Under his watch, the university has improved graduation and retention rates. More students are graduating in four years and even more are enrolling.

In 2009, the freshman class totaled 3,600 students. This year there were 4,800 incoming freshmen.

Cheek says the university - and the state - has also invested $1 billion in new infrastructure.

Drive through the Knoxville campus these days and you can’t help but notice construction cranes dotting the skyline.

There are new academic buildings and dorms. The Fred Brown residence hall on on Andy Holt Avenue, which opened in 2014, is the first new dorm built on campus in 45 years.

Cheek admits there were challenges during his tenure.

The university settled a multimillion-dollar federal gender discrimination lawsuit claiming a hostile sexual environment toward women on campus.

Cheek and other university leaders also faced criticism for removing the “Lady Vols” title from UT women's athletics except basketball. It’s a decision he stands behind despite heavy pressure, even from lawmakers, to reverse it.



“There are obviously some people who did not like that change, but there are also some people who like the change," said Cheek.

As he prepares for his next life change, this teacher from Texas who eventually found a home in Tennessee cherishes his time on Rocky Top. He will stay on campus, teaching doctoral courses in higher education administration.

“I converted immediately to be a Tennessee Vol and I'm a Vol for life.”

