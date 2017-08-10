Christian school sued, accused of covering up rape

The lawsuit claims Brentwood Academy officials knew about the alleged rape and did nothing. (Photo: Custom)

BRENTWOOD, TN - A Christian academy in Brentwood is being accused of a big cover-up.

A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.

The mother of the alleged victim said she went to counselors, teachers and the headmaster, but they all downplayed the incidents.

The victim told his mother genitals were put in his mouth and behind.

The lawsuit also claims one of the older boys bragged about penetrating him with a sports drink bottle.

According to the lawsuit, when the victim's mother reported it to Headmaster Curt Masters, he said the boy should “turn the other cheek and "everything in God's Kingdom happens for a reason.”

“It's deceitful, it's underhanded, it's manipulative, it's hypocrisy. I don't know how this school has stayed open as long as it has,” said Michelle Nowell, a former Brentwood Academy parent.

Nowell said she heard about the allegations when they first surfaced two years ago, and felt the school was trying to sweep it under the rug.

“You are paying for your child to attend a Christian school to learn values, and everybody there is learning to lie, cheat and cover up for it. If it is benefiting the school that is what they are teaching them to do,” Nowell said.

Masters sent our sister station, WSMV, a statement Wednesday that was also part of a letter sent out to parents. It reads:

"Dear Brentwood Academy Alumni and Parents of Alumni: Earlier today, I became aware that a civil lawsuit has been filed against Brentwood Academy by a former parent and student. I have also been made aware that the local media will be publishing a story with information they obtained through the County Clerk’s office. First and foremost, I want you to know that our highest priority is the protection and safety of our students. We take any allegation involving our students very seriously. We responded immediately and fully cooperated with authorities when we became aware of concerns in 2015. We are obligated to maintain confidentiality in any legal matter. Out of respect for all parties involved, it is not our policy to discuss active litigation. Please be in prayer for everyone involved in this matter. Our confidence remains in God’s direction and protection for all."

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM