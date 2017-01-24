Civics test now required for high school graduation

Lafayette Parish PARCC results closely align with the statewide averages. (Photo: File photo)

Most Tennessee students are now required to take a U.S. civics test before graduating high school.

The test will include between 25-50 questions taken from the test given to those seeking citizenship in the country.

Seniors can take the test as many times as necessary to pass. Students must answer 70 percent of the questions correctly to pass. Some students in individualized education programs won’t be required to take the test.

Go to the state of Tennessee’s website for high school graduation requirements.

WBIR 10News wanted to know if high school graduates who are at least 5 years out of high school remembered what they learned in civics classes, and how they would have done if they were required to take the civics test to graduate.

We asked people questions about history, geography and the government.

For example: "During the Cold War what was the main concern of the United States?" "What are two rights in the Declaration of Independence?" and "If both the President and Vice President are unable to serve, who will lead the country?"

Out of the people 10News spoke to, most people could answer questions about geography and history. However, most struggled or didn't know the answers to questions about the government.

Questions on the real U.S. Citizenship Test can ask about very current events. For example, the online practice test questions, "Who is the President of the United States now?" and "Who is the Vice President of the United States now?" have already been updated to include the answers Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence.

If you'd like to try a practice citizenship test for yourself, click here.

