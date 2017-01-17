Committee sets timeline for narrowing KCS superintendent candidates

A search committee meets to determine the timeline for the rest of the superintendent screening process. (Photo: WBIR)

Narrowing down the list of candidates for Knox County Schools Superintendent will take a bit longer than expected.



On Monday, a three-member search committee met for the first time after applications closed on Friday.

The committee had hoped to narrow down the list of 24 applicants to five on Monday, but because so many applied at the last minute, the committee is now looking for more time to review those applications.

As many as 24 people from across the country applied for the position; at least two are internal candidates, and at least one other is local.

On Monday, the search committee set a timeline for the rest of the selection process.

The committee will narrow down its top 5 candidates during another meeting on Jan. 31.



They will present them to the full school board at the board's meeting on Feb. 1, where board members will have the option to add a sixth candidate.



After that -- pending a screener interview and psychological exam – the public could learn the who the top two or three candidates are as early as Feb. 27.

Tentatively, the final board vote for superintendent is scheduled for March 23. Those dates are subject to change.

"Some of the things we have discussed as a board that we would like to see: educational experience, experience in managing a large budget and experience in managing a large number of staff,” said committee chair Amber Rountree. “And yes, we have seen some of those things in some of our candidates so far.”

In 2008, the board hired an outside firm to conduct the search that led to hiring former Superintendent Jim McIntyre.

Outside search firms can cost up to $80,000 and, according to Rountree, the firm usually attracts about 20 applicants. But this time, Rountree said the committee is proud to have garnered even more applicants while saving thousands of taxpayer dollars in the process by doing it themselves.

