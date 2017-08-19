Eclipse glasses scam affects Scott County Schools

A not on the Scott County school systems websites explains the error. (Photo: Ackerson, Leslie)

SCOTT COUNTY - The Scott County schools system is alerting families that they will not be getting their eclipse glasses.

A note on the school's site reads:

"Due to unforseen circumstances with the ordering agency, the Scott County Schools were unable to secure solar eclipse sunglasses. These glasses were ordered nearly 2 weeks ago, and only found out this afternoon that the order was fraudulently processed. We are very disappointed and deeply regret this error. We are still trying to locate as many glasses as possible, but it is highly unlikely we will be able to find enough glasses for all students with such short notice. We deeply apologize for this unfortunate situation."

10news will keep you updated if their situation changes.

© 2017 WBIR.COM