Final middle school rezoning meeting set for Tuesday night

The final meeting in a series of six Knox County middle school rezoning discussions is set for Tuesday night at Vine Middle School.

Parents and community members will have a chance to ask district officials about the potential rezoning caused by the construction of the new Gibbs and Hardin Valley Middle Schools.

State Rep. Rick Staples, D-Knoxville, released a statement Monday calling for a large turnout at the last informational meeting before the district puts together its rezoning plan.

"It's imperative that we turn out and let Knox County Schools know how we feel about the potential effect on our community schools like Vine and Holston and protect them from possible erosion," Staples said. "We can stand by and let changes happen to our schools without our input or we can come out and protect our neighborhoods."

Many of the previous meetings have had a large turnout. One of the common themes parents have expressed during previous meetings is a desire to keep neighborhood and community schools together as much as possible.

The school district plans to hold a second round of meetings this spring to present a rezoning proposal.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Vine Middle School, 1807 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

People can also email questions, comments and concerns about rezoning to rezoning@knoxschools.org.

