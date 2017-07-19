Here are the first days of school in East Tennessee

It's almost time for East Tennessee students to head back to school! The list below shows the first days of classes and other important dates for several East Tennessee school districts.
Tennessee's tax-free weekend is set for July 28 to 30, to help with all of your back-to-school shopping. Mission of Hope is holding its annual Pack the Bus event that weekend to collect donated school supplies and hygiene items for kids in rural Appalachia.
Alcoa:
-July 24 – first day of classes
Anderson County:
-Aug. 2 – student registration day
-Aug. 4 – first day of classes
Athens:
-Aug. 7 – half day
-Aug. 8 – first full day
Blount County:
-Aug. 1 – first day of classes
Campbell County:
-Aug. 9 – registration day, half day for students
-Aug. 10 – first day of classes
Claiborne County:
-Aug. 3 – registration day, half day for students
-Aug. 4 – first full day
Clinton:
-Aug. 4 – half day for students
Cocke County:
-Aug. 3 – first day for students, dismiss at 1 p.m.
Etowah:
-Aug. 8 – first day of classes
Grainger County:
-Aug. 2 –half day for students
-Aug. 3 – first full day
Greene County:
-Aug. 3 – abbreviated student day
-Aug. 7 – first full student day
Greeneville:
-Aug. 2 – abbreviated student day
-Aug. 4 – first full day for students
Hamblen County:
-Aug. 3 – student registration, 11:15 a.m. dismissal
-Aug. 7 – first full day for students
Hancock County:
-Aug. 3 – first day of school, 11:15 a.m. dismissal
Hawkins County:
-Aug. 7 – first day for students, 11:30 a.m. dismissal
Jefferson County:
-Aug. 4 – first day for students, half day
-Aug. 8 – first full day
Knox County:
-Aug. 4 – half day for students
-Aug. 7 – first full day
Lenoir City:
-Aug. 2 – registration day
-Aug. 4 – first day of classes
Loudon County:
-Aug. 2 – registration day
-Aug. 7 – first day of classes
Maryville:
-Aug. 2 – first day of classes
McMinn County:
-Aug. 8 – registration/students first day, dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
-Aug. 10 – first full day of class
Monroe County:
-Aug. 8 – first day, dismiss at 11 a.m.
-Aug. 9 – first full day
Morgan County:
-Aug. 2 – first day, 11 a.m. dismissal
-Aug. 4 – first full day
Newport:
-Aug. 14 – first day for students
-Aug. 16 – second day for students
Oak Ridge:
-July 31 – students back, early dismissal
-Aug. 1 – early dismissal K-8
Oneida:
-Aug. 2 – abbreviated day, registration
-Aug. 7 – first full day
Roane County:
-Aug. 9 – half day for students
-Aug. 10 – first full day
Scott County:
-Aug. 4 – first full day
Sevier County:
-Aug. 16 – first day for all students
Sweetwater:
-Aug. 8 – first day, 10 a.m. dismissal
Union County:
-Aug. 4 – half day for students
-Aug. 7 – first full day
