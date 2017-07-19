Here are the first days of school in East Tennessee

Ahead of the first day of school this upcoming Monday, Knox County Schools leaders are discussing changes to some district policies.

It's almost time for East Tennessee students to head back to school! The list below shows the first days of classes and other important dates for several East Tennessee school districts.

Tennessee's tax-free weekend is set for July 28 to 30, to help with all of your back-to-school shopping. Mission of Hope is holding its annual Pack the Bus event that weekend to collect donated school supplies and hygiene items for kids in rural Appalachia.

Alcoa:

-July 24 – first day of classes

Anderson County:

-Aug. 2 – student registration day

-Aug. 4 – first day of classes

Athens:

-Aug. 7 – half day

-Aug. 8 – first full day

Blount County:

-Aug. 1 – first day of classes

Campbell County:

-Aug. 9 – registration day, half day for students

-Aug. 10 – first day of classes

Claiborne County:

-Aug. 3 – registration day, half day for students

-Aug. 4 – first full day

Clinton:

-Aug. 4 – half day for students

Cocke County:

-Aug. 3 – first day for students, dismiss at 1 p.m.

Etowah:

-Aug. 8 – first day of classes

Grainger County:

-Aug. 2 –half day for students

-Aug. 3 – first full day

Greene County:

-Aug. 3 – abbreviated student day

-Aug. 7 – first full student day

Greeneville:

-Aug. 2 – abbreviated student day

-Aug. 4 – first full day for students

Hamblen County:

-Aug. 3 – student registration, 11:15 a.m. dismissal

-Aug. 7 – first full day for students

Hancock County:

-Aug. 3 – first day of school, 11:15 a.m. dismissal

Hawkins County:

-Aug. 7 – first day for students, 11:30 a.m. dismissal

Jefferson County:

-Aug. 4 – first day for students, half day

-Aug. 8 – first full day

Knox County:

-Aug. 4 – half day for students

-Aug. 7 – first full day

Lenoir City:

-Aug. 2 – registration day

-Aug. 4 – first day of classes

Loudon County:

-Aug. 2 – registration day

-Aug. 7 – first day of classes

Maryville:

-Aug. 2 – first day of classes

McMinn County:

-Aug. 8 – registration/students first day, dismiss at 10:30 a.m.

-Aug. 10 – first full day of class

Monroe County:

-Aug. 8 – first day, dismiss at 11 a.m.

-Aug. 9 – first full day

Morgan County:

-Aug. 2 – first day, 11 a.m. dismissal

-Aug. 4 – first full day

Newport:

-Aug. 14 – first day for students

-Aug. 16 – second day for students

Oak Ridge:

-July 31 – students back, early dismissal

-Aug. 1 – early dismissal K-8

Oneida:

-Aug. 2 – abbreviated day, registration

-Aug. 7 – first full day

Roane County:

-Aug. 9 – half day for students

-Aug. 10 – first full day

Scott County:

-Aug. 4 – first full day

Sevier County:

-Aug. 16 – first day for all students

Sweetwater:

-Aug. 8 – first day, 10 a.m. dismissal

Union County:

-Aug. 4 – half day for students

-Aug. 7 – first full day

© 2017 WBIR.COM