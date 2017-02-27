Former Chancellor Cheek speaks about his tenure

Former UT Chancellor Jimmy Cheek speaks during a lecture event at the Howard Baker Center on Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Former UT Chancellor Jimmy Cheek shared reflections on his eight years leading the Knoxville campus during a "Last Lecture" event at the Howard Baker Center Monday night.

Cheek, who stepped down from his role as UT's seventh chancellor earlier this month, answered questions form students and faculty and opened up about challenges he faced during his tenure.

One of the topics Cheek spoke on was the mentors who played a role in his education and career.

"You see someone like him who's been in a position of power and in such a high role for so many years, and you think, 'wow, even he had to have mentors at some point growing up,'" said Jeremy Ananehara, a UT junior, following the event.

While the event was framed as a "last lecture" - a chance for Cheek to share thoughts and advice as if he were retiring for good - Cheek has a lot of lecturing ahead of him as he begins a faculty position teaching doctoral courses in higher education administration.

Beverly Davenport began her role as the university's new chancellor on Feb. 15.

