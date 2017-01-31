Free tuition already changing lives of TN adults

When Kirkor Bozdogan, 35, and Brandy Garrett, 26, finish their technical schooling from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), they will have no student loans and expect to have jobs.

"We have 100% job placement here for HVAC program," said Bozdogan, who is now six months into the program.

"I'm confident I will (have a job)," said Garrett, who's working toward being a dental hygienist.

Both are Tennessee Reconnect students, a program started last year that allows adults to attend the TCAT tuition free. The state describes it as a "last dollar" scholarship which means their funds cover the difference in tuition after any grants or aid is applied. It costs nothing to the tax payer because it uses state education lottery proceeds.

Gov. Haslam proposed an expansion for Tennessee Reconnect beyond technical schools to community colleges in his State of the State address Monday night.

"Regardless of where you are in your career your life or your age, there's a lot of opportunity in higher education and I think the Tennessee Reconnect highlights that. And it brings us to the table as one of those options. And we're a really good option for a lot of folks," said TCAT Assistant Director Kasey Vatter.

Bozdogan comes from a family of college graduates. He found after several attempts at a traditional college that academics were not for him. He's found he is successful at the HVAC program. His teachers say he has a talent with metal.

"Bill Haslam, thank you so much. It's helped out a lot financially," Bozdogan said.

Garrett is a single mom who said she's only ever been able to land minimum wage jobs that don't cover the bills and daycare.

"I decided to go back to school and make something where I was going to do more than minimum wage. Move up in my life," she said.

To qualify for Tennessee Reconnect adults must:

Not already have an associate or bachelor degree.

Have been a Tennessee resident for at least one year.

Complete the FAFSA and be determined as an independent student.

Be admitted to an eligible institution, enroll in a degree or certificate program, and attend at least part-time.

Participate in a partnering advising program.

Visit the Tennessee Reconnect website to apply and learn more.

All graduating high school seniors can also get free tuition through Tennessee Promise.

