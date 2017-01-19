Fulton High School buries 'I can't' with funeral

Fulton High School held a funeral for the words "I can't." Students wrote down the things they thought they couldn't do an placed them in a coffin to be buried. (Photo: WBIR)

Students, teachers and staff held a funeral at Fulton High School on Thursday, but it wasn't a scene of mourning. The funeral was for the words "I can't" and the mentality they carry.

Students wrote down all the things they think they can't do on a piece of paper, and laid them in a small wodden coffin to be buried.

Teachers played the part of the mourning "can't" family, and followed behind the coffin as ROTC members carried it to the funeral site.

There was even a eulogy for all of the "can'ts" that were laid to rest.

School leaders said the goal of the event was to help students realize their potential.

"They also have a goal setting sheet of the things that they want to be able to do, set a goal and action steps of how to reach those," said Assistant Principal Christopher James. "We're going to be revisting them, not just a one and done, but basically going back to hey, I can't has to die every day. But you can do anything you want to do once you set your mind to it."

From now on, if teachers hear a student say "I can't," they plan to remind them they buried those words.

At the end of the school year, the school's seniors will revisit their "can'ts" to see what they, in fact, can do.

