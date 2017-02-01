Grace Christian Academy closed Wednesday, Thursday due to illness

Grace Christian Academy will be closed Thursday Feb. 2, 2017 due to illness.

KNOXVILLE - Grace Christian Academy is closed on Wednesday and will also be closed on Thursday due to illness.

The school is not the first in East Tennessee to close due to illness this year.

Anderson County Schools were closed Monday and Tuesday after more than 800 students across the district missed class.

Custodial staff used the time without students for deep cleaning the buildings, desks and other furniture.

