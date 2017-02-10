Generic school bus (Photo: WBIR)

For the third week in a row, East Tennessee school systems have announced closings due to illness.

Hawkins County announced Friday afternoon it would be closed next Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 13 and 14). Meigs County is also planning to be closed on Monday.

This week, more than 40 school systems canceled classes on Thursday and Friday as each dealt with a high number of student and teacher absences, along with many substitute teachers getting sick.

Each school system typically has a number of days that can be used for unscheduled closings, such as snow days.

Knox County has 10 days set aside for this purpose. So far this year Knox County used 5, one for a snow day and four due to illnesses.

You can find the latest updates on school closings here.

(© 2017 WBIR)