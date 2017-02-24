WBIR
KCS to announce superintendent finalists on March 7

Tuesday, members of the Knox County Board of Education superintendent search committee debated how to narrow the field of candidates from six to ideally two.

Mark Bergin, WBIR 11:41 AM. EST February 24, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Knox County Schools will announce the finalists for the district’s permanent superintendent position at an event next month.

The meet-and-greet event to announce the superintendent finalists is scheduled for March 7 at 5 p.m. ET at West High School. The district plans to live stream the event on its website.

Members of the Knox County Board of Education superintendent search committee are hoping to narrow the field of candidates from six to two.

The six candidates are Bob Thomas, Stuart Greenberg, Susan Compton, Dale Lynch, Duran Williams and Jon Rysewyk.

The final hire will replace Jim McIntyre, who stepped down in August after more than seven years with the district. McIntyre now holds a position at the University of Tennessee.

Buzz Thomas took over as KCS interim superintendent in June. Thomas was not in the running to hold the job permanently.

