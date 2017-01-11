Knox Co. BOE approves salary range for new superintendent

The Knox County Board of Education approved a salary range of $200,000 to $240,000 for the district's next superintendent during its meeting Wednesday night.

The district is currently searching for its next superintendent. As of Monday, nine people had put their names in for consideration. The deadline for candidates to apply for the job is Friday.

Board member Amber Rountree, who is leading the board's three-member superintendent search committee, said earlier this week that they are prepared to take additional time to find the right candidate, if necessary.

“While we do have a timeline, the board is most focused on finding the best leader for Knox County Schools," she said. "So, if we do have to take some additional time to do so, we’re willing to do that. We don’t want to rush into a decision. We want the very best person to lead our district to make our schools the best in the South.”

During Wednesday's meeting, the board also approved a resolution opposing any state legislation creating a voucher program in Tennessee.

(© 2017 WBIR)