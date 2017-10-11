Knox Co. BOE votes to leave harassment policy alone

The Knox County Board of Education met Monday to discuss changes to the district's sexual harassment policy. (Photo: WBIR)

Knox County Schools' district harassment policies will stay as they are currently written.

The Board of Education voted Wednesday not to change the policies related to staff and student harassment after hearing from LGBT community members who were concerned the changes would weaken protections.

The proposed change was to remove language like "actual or perceived gender" and "sexual orientation" and replace them with the word "sex" in the school district's harassment policy for employees and students.

During Wednesday, board member Mike McMillan introduced a substitute motion to keep the harassment policies the same. The board vote 6-2 on both the employee and student policies.

