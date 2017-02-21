Knox Co. superintendent search '90%' complete

The superintendent search committee meets to discuss the process Tuesday. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Tuesday, members of the Knox Co. school board superintendent search committee debated how to narrow the field of candidates from six to ideally two.

They plan to have those finalists visit on March 6 and 7 for interviews and a public forum, with a likely final vote scheduled for March 20.

RELATED: Superintendent field narrowed to 5



MORE: 6th candidate added to Knox County superintendent finalist list

“We are expecting for the candidates to prepare some information for us as a board and for the community to show us how they would move Knox County schools forward,” said board Vice Chair Amber Rountree.

The final hire will replace Jim McIntyre, who stepped down in August after more than seven years with the district. He now holds a position at the University of Tennessee.

Rountree said while the board hopes to only bring two candidates to Knoxville, three is still a possibility. Board members were generally agreed that two would simplify the process.

“It just seems to me to be pretty clear now that it's starting to shape up as two,” said Tony Norman, who represents the 3rd district. “We're 90% through this process, to me, we're 90% through."

The committee also discussed a possible school visit for the finalists to see how they interact with students and teachers – though Norman opposed this.

“I just feel like it will cause a little too much stress on the school day and the kids that day,” he said. “It gets people out of the routine and I just don’t see the benefit that much in our process.”

Rountree mentioned that she hopes the board will limit the term of the new hire’s contract, though she conceded that could make hiring a candidate more difficult.

“I think a shorter contract for a superintendent holds them accountable,” she said.

(© 2017 WBIR)