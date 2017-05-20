Knox County Schools graduations wrap up Saturday

KNOX COUNTY - The last of the Knox County Schools will see their seniors walk across the stage Saturday.

Graduations for the district schools began Tuesday, May 16 with Halls High School and South Doyle High School.

On Wednesday, May 17, Central High School and Hardin Valley Academy students joined as graduates.

Thursday, May 18, saw the seniors at Paul Kelley Volunteer Academy, Fulton High School and Bearden High School across the stage.

On Friday, May 19, L&N STEM Academy, Austin-East High School and Gibbs High School held commencement for their seniors.

Saturday is the final day of graduation ceremonies, with five schools prepared to celebrate their graduates. The ceremony times are as follows:

Powell High School: 9 a.m.

Carter High School: 11:30 a.m.

West High School: 2 p.m.

Karns High School: 4:30 p.m.

Farragut High School: 7 p.m.

All Knox County graduation ceremonies are held at Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus.

© 2017 WBIR.COM