Knox County Schools names two finalists for superintendent

Knox County assistant superintendent Bob Thomas (left) and Hamblen County Schools superintendent Dale Lynch (right) are the finalists for the Knox County Schools superintendent position. (Photo: Submitted)

KNOXVILLE - Knox County Schools announced Tuesday morning the two unofficial finalists for the district’s permanent superintendent position.

Members of the Knox County Board of Education superintendent search committee named Knox County assistant superintendent Bob Thomas and Hamblen County Schools superintendent Dale Lynch as finalists for the position.

The full board will consider the finalist recommendations Wednesday.

The district plans to hold a meet-and-greet event for Thomas and Lynch on March 7 at 5 p.m. ET. West High School will host the event, and KCS plans to live stream it on its website.

Thomas attended the University of Tennessee and has worked as an educator in Knoxville since 1973. Thomas has served as the Knox County Schools assistant superintendent since 1990. He was selected as a finalist for the superintendent position back in 2008.

Lynch has served as the Hamblen County Schools superintendent since 2001. He received his master's and doctorate's degrees in education from East Tennessee State University.

Board members whittled six candidates to two on Tuesday. Stuart Greenberg, Susan Compton, Duran Williams and Jon Rysewyk were also considered to fill the permanent position.

The final hire will replace Jim McIntyre, who stepped down in August after more than seven years with the district. McIntyre now holds a position at the University of Tennessee.

Buzz Thomas took over as KCS interim superintendent in June. Thomas was not in the running to hold the job permanently.

(© 2017 WBIR)