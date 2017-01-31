Knox County Schools superintendent finalists named

A search committee meets to determine the timeline for the rest of the superintendent screening process. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Knox County Board of Education announced Tuesday morning the five finalists for the superintendent position.

The board of education search committee narrowed down the list of 24 candidates to five at its meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The committee will present the new list of five candidates to the full school board at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building at 400 Main Ave. in Knoxville.

Jim McIntyre stepped down as KCS superintendent last year. Buzz Thomas has served as the interim superintendent since. Thomas is not in the running to hold the job permanently.

The top five candidates are Stuart Greenberg, Bob Thomas, Susan Compton, Dale Lynch and Duran Williams.

Stuart Greenberg

Chief Academic Officer for Leon County Schools in Tallahassee, Florida. Greenberg is a longtime Florida administrator and has been looking to move up to a superintendent position. In 2015, he applied for a superintendent position to lead Metro Nashville's school system.

Bob Thomas

Assistant superintendent for administrative services with Knox County Schools. Thomas attended The University of Tennessee and has worked as an educator in Knoxville since 1973. Thomas has served as the Knox County Schools assistant superintendent since 1990. Thomas was selected as a finalist for the superintendent position back in 2008.

Susan Compton

Superintendent of the Atlantic Highlands, Highlands and Henry Hudson School District in Highlands, New Jersey. Compton previously served as the superintendent for the Russell Independent School System in Russell, Kentucky. In 2013, Compton was selected as one of the finalists for the Oak Ride school superintendent position.

Dale Lynch

Superintendent of Schools for Hamblen County Schools System in Morristown.

Duran Williams

Serving as Unified Services Director for Tennessee Education Association since 2014. Williams oversees District 4, which includes Knox County Schools, Pellissippi State Community College, the Tennessee School for the Deaf, and the University of Tennessee. He earned his doctorate in education administration and policy studies from the University of Tennessee. He's served in a variety of administrative positions, including being the longtime principal of Cosby High School in Cocke County.

