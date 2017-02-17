Knox County Schools suspending summer school program

Knox County Schools is suspending its summer academic programs for elementary and middle schools students until further notice.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, the district said the programs "have not yielded the academic results we expected to see."

The district will work to redesign the summer learning programs over the next year.

The letter, signed by Interim Chief Academic Officer Jon Rysewyk, said the decision will not have an impact on the rising 9th grade summer bridge or high school programs.

