Knox County students perform better on 2nd year of TNReady

Knox County High School students who took the 2016-17 TNReady end-of-course exam performed higher than most students in Tennessee.

The performance categories are broken down into below, approaching, on track, and mastered. If a student performed on track or mastered, it means they exceeded course expectations.

The end-of-course exams include English I, II and III, Alegbra I and II, Geometry, U.S. History, Biology and Chemistry. Biology and Chemistry exams have not transitioned to the TNReady model and utilize the old TCAP performance levels including below basic, basic, proficient, and advanced.

Next year, Tennessee schools will transition to new, more rigorous academic standards in science. When that happens, students will take a TNReady exam aligned with those standards.

According to the state, Knox County students increased the percentage of students scoring on track or mastered in English and U.S. History. The number of students scoring in the category of below in all four subject areas decreased.

Click here to view the spreadsheet of results.

“The TNReady scores that increased are encouraging,” Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said. “Our efforts in literacy have shown positive gains, but we still have work to do—particularly in math and science. I am thankful for our students, teachers and principals, who continue to rise to the challenge of higher district academic expectations.”

Across the state, the percent of students performing below course expectations in every individual TNReady end-of-course subject went down in 10 districts.

The 10 districts include: Fayette County Public Schools, Lenoir City Schools, Roane County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Arlington Community Schools, Collierville Schools, Germantown Municipal School District, Sullivan County Schools, Sumner County Schools, and Williamson County Schools.

© 2017 WBIR.COM