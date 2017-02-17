Beaumont Magnet Academy fourth grade student Dossie Nichols created this patch for the SpaceX shuttle. (Photo: Custom)

A Beaumont Magnet Academy student designed the "mission patch" of the SpaceX launch.

Fourth grader Dossie Nichols's patch will fly into space Saturday morning along with experiments from Bearden Middle School.

She designed the patch last year, and other students voted her patch design as the winner.

The patch is one of 20 that will be aboard the shuttle.

Dossie said she wanted the patch to represent all of NASA and something closer to home.

"I knew it had to be space, so I did the world and the sun and the astronaut, but I wanted to include some Knoxville, too," Dossie said.

The SpaceX shuttle is set to launch Saturday at 10 a.m.

Astronauts on the International Space Station will sign the patch before its returned to Dossie to keep.

