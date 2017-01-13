List: Knox County Schools Superintendent candidates

At the end of the application period on Friday, Jan. 13, 24 people have applied to be the next Knox County Schools Superintendent. Below is a list of 20 of the applicants. The list will be updated once we receive more information.

Susan Compton: Superintendent of the Atlantic Highlands, Highlands and Henry Hudson School District in Highlands, New Jersey

Bob Thomas: Assistant superintendent for administrative services with Knox County Schools – attended UT

Tryvan Leech, Sr.: Executive Director of State for Youngstown City Schools in Youngstown, Ohio

Jon Rysewyk: Interim Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer for Knox County Schools

Stuart Greenberg: Chief Academic Officer for Leon County Schools in Tallahassee, Florida

Duran Williams: Unified Services Director for Tennessee Education Association

Ronald Blair, Jr.: ESE Inclusion Teacher for Jesse Keen Elementary School in Lakeland, Florida

Andy Spears: Adjunct Professor for Tennessee State University

Robert Vick: Principal for Parrotsville Elementary School in Cocke County

Mark Chandler: Superintendent of Des Moines Municipal Schools in Des Moines, New Mexico

Elizabeth MacTavish: Clinical Assistant Professor for the University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Sonia Diaz: Chief Academic Officer for Framingham Public Schools in Framingham, Massachusetts

John Stoddard: Principal for Oak Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio

Dale Lynch: Superintendent of Schools for Hamblen County Schools System in Morristown.

Ronnie Dotson: Superintendent of Schools for Carter County School District in Kentucky.

Catherine Beck: Assistant superintendent of the 3,500-student Summit County School District in Colorado.

Cedrick Gray: A former ‘superintendent of the year” by the National Association of Superintendents, Gray stepped down as leader of the Jackson Public Schools, a 28-000-student system in Mississippi. He previously worked as the director of schools in Fayette County in West Tennessee but left in 2012 after questions about financial discrepancies in school spending arose.

Andrei Ghelman: Secondary coordinator for the 47,000 student, 59 schools Collier County Public Schools in Naples, Fla. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. He previously worked as a teacher and principal for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland.

Thomas Graves: An educational consultant since 2010, he also served as the assistant superintendent of Washington County Schools in Abingdon, Va. From 2006 to 2010.

Tonya Harris: Superintendent of the St. Louis charter school Preclarus Mastery Academy. The school, which for years had a high student absentee rate, has seen some improvements. Harris previously worked as an assistant principal in for District of Columbia Public Schools.

(© 2017 WBIR)