Local education leaders split on Trump nominee Betsy DeVos

More than 100 Knox County Education Association Supporters held a press conference Tuesday to denounce President Trump’s nominee for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.



"Our most pressing concern is that she is categorically unqualified for the position,” said KCEA President Lauren Hopson, who said she believes DeVos isn't ready for the job and isn't looking out for the best interest of public school students.

Members were encouraged to contact state lawmakers including Senator Lamar Alexander who has voiced his support for DeVos.

KCEA members say the one of the biggest impacts will be felt by public schools who could be impacted by more families using vouchers to pay for private school.



"Everybody has an interest in public schools, it's how we create the public,” said SPEAK President Dave Gorman.



"They greatly deserve and should be afforded a quality education just like every other child,” said Knox County Council PTA President Barry Myers.



At Knoxville's The Goddard School, educators believe Trump and DeVos could help families by putting more money into voucher programs. The Goddard school doesn’t take vouchers, but leaders believe legislation could change that.



"What they're saying they want to do could help us eliminate some of that red tape,” said Curriculum Director Tonya Ray.

The Goddard School does not accept vouchers, but leaders there believe DeVos could be good for middle and low income families looking to gain access to private education.





Trump campaigned on a promise of putting $20 billion of federal money into school choice.



"This will open the doors for many people both low and middle income families,” said school owner Anoula McCarren.



McCarren said children that attend her private preschool are better prepared for higher grade levels. The school works to help find families discounts and savings programs, but say the private school you pay for goes beyond just what happens in the classroom.



"It's not just about education, it's do you feel welcome," said McCarren.

A long time DeVos aide told WBIR 10News that DeVos can't comment on the opposition against her because of the current senate hearing.

But the aide said, "Betsy DeVos supports great teachers, strong public schools and working to ensure the safety and opportunity of all students."