Loudon Co. HS assistant principal demoted over alledged misconduct

Jeremy Lorenz will now work as a fourth grade teacher at Greenback Elementary School, according to a letter from Loudon County Director of Schools Jason Vance to Lorenz . (Photo: Loudon County Schools)

LOUDON - The Loudon County Board of Education demoted a Loudon County High School assistant principal over alleged misconduct.

The board demoted Jeremy Lorenz after discovering he was having an unprofessional relationship with another faculty member, according to a letter from Loudon County Director of Schools Jason Vance to Lorenz.

Lorenz will now work as a fourth-grade teacher at Greenback Elementary School, the letter states.

“Based on a review of records related to your school-issued cell phone, it came to my attention you had been in frequent contact with the other employee outside of school hours,” the letter stated. “I conclude it is more likely than not that some form of unprofessional conduct occurred.”

The board initially got word of the “unprofessional conduct” with another employee after a witness described an encounter, according to letter.

“Because I am not certain as to the degree of unprofessional conduct, however, I am not moving to dismiss you as an employee of Loudon County Schools,” the letter stated. “Yet this incident and my investigation, along with prior issues, have caused me to determine you are no longer a good fit for an administrative position.

“I believe this situation has caused both administrators and faculty members alike to lose faith in your leadership.”

The letter states Lorenz’s salary and benefits will remain the same for the 2016-2017 school year, but will revert to a teacher’s scale for the 2017-2018 school year.

(© 2017 WBIR)