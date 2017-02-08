Majority of UT fraternities not in 'good standing'

Of the University of Tennessee's 19 fraternities on the school's Interfraternity Council, only seven are in "good standing" with the university.

There are 16 active chapters and three that have been suspended. None of the school's soririties are on probation.

In the last three years, three fraternities have been kicked off campus for hazing their pledges including forcing them to perform militaristic exercises and activities using food and garbage.

Seven of the 16 active chapters are under "disciplinary probation," which the interim director of sorority and fraternity life, Kelly Phillips, describes as the first level of warning.

"It means we're staying close, making sure things are refocused and education programs offered to them," said Phillips.

Two others are on "social probation," or the final step before suspension.

Phillips said being on probation means the chapters aren't following the "Standards of Fraternal Excellence" set by the school. The rules include making a 2.5 GPA, attending alcohol and sexual assault classes and volunteering.

The university acknowledges the standards are high.

"Accountability is a good thing. Letting people know that it's important that we uphold these high ideals and high standards," Philips said.

"When students violate those [standards] we take appropriate action. Those are some of those tough decisions we have to make," said UT Chancellor Jimmy Cheek.

The university admits fraternities have a lot of work to do. But they say they have an important and valuable role on campus.

"You find they graduate faster, they retain better, they have higher grades, they're more involved in alumni associations after they graduate. Fraternities and sororities are very important to us," Cheek said.

The 16 active fraternities have an average chapter GPA of 2.94 out of 4.0 compared to the 2.88 average for all male students at the university.

The administration said they require the Greek system take classes on hazing, sexual assault, alcohol and drug abuse and offer them classes on leadership.

"Members of fraternities and sororities receive more information than the average student," Phillips said.

UT said by putting fraternities on probation they hope to see them improve and continue providing a community experience for students.

