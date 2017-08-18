Maryville High School eyes change away from class rank system

(Photo: Grant Robinson)

BLOUNT COUNTY - Maryville High School leaders are considering a change away from the class rank system in favor of a tiered laude system.

Instead of a valedictorian and salutatorian, the school would recognize students in groups designated by their GPA.

The laude system will denote students who graduate with a 3.95 GPA as cum laude, a 4.25 GPA as magnu cum laude and a 4.45 and higher GPA as suma cum laude.

"The laude system is really an addition to what we already do. We have National Honor Society and a Maryville Scholars program that for years has recognized probably 50 to 60 of our students," Maryville principal Greg Roach said. "We have way more than to exceed the point that we have about 60 a year in addition to that that have better than a 4.0 GPA but never got any recognition at graduation."

Roach says the change should encourage students to take courses based on their interests and passions rather than choosing advanced placement and honors level classes simply because to raise their GPA.

"There's a lot of things that we offer that are just plain old good life skills - communication things. Whether it's the arts with music and orchestra and band and choirs, a lot of those classes were being avoided at times by the best students because they didn't want that non-bonus point class to interfere with their GPA," Roach said.

Roach says changing away from the class rank shouldn't affect students when applying to college.

The University of Tennessee's Director of Undergraduate Admissions confirmed that changing to a laude system rather than a class rank will not impact a student's likelihood of being admitted to the university.

"We look at quite a few factors as part of our holistic admissions process, so we look at GPA, we look at courses that comprise the academic record in addition to letters of recommendation and involvement - all those things that really benefit our campus and our student body," said UT director of undergraduate admissions Fabrizio D'Aloisio. "Here at the University of Tennessee, changing from class rank to a laude system or from a laude system to a class rank will have no impact whatsoever in the way we review decisions or their likelihood of being accepted to the institution."

Right now, the change is still a proposal. As proposed, it would start with the class of current sophomores.

Thursday evening school administrators presented the changes to sophomore parents. Roach said school leaders are hoping to have more meetings with current ninth grade and eighth grade parents to answer questions before the board of directors presents the changes to the school board.

