Dozens of parents and community members, primarily from the Hardin Valley community, met with Knox County Schools administrators Tuesday for another informational meeting about possible middle school redistricting due to the new Hardin Valley and Gibbs middle schools.

The main message from parents attending the meeting was a desire to keep community together in the same school. More than one parent said they purchased their current home because they wanted their kids to go to Hardin Valley schools.

Asked whether the district would reevaluate other school zones after the middle school redistricting process is complete, Interim Superintendent Buzz Thomas said it's possible the district would look at other schools zones in the future.

"We don't have a specific plan to open up high school and elementary school zones right now, but we may need to do that," he said.

Thomas told attendees the district needs to have the new schools' administrators in place at least a year before the schools open, if not sooner.

"We have talked about trying to appoint the principal this spring," Thomas said.

There are two more rezoning meetings scheduled for Jan. 24 at Holston Middle School and Jan. 31 at Vine Middle School. The primary focus of those meetings will be the new Gibbs Middle School.

The district has said a second round of meetings will be held this spring to present a rezoning proposal.

People can also email questions and concerns about rezoning to rezoning@knoxschools.org.

