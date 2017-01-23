WBIR
Water main break closes some Blount County Schools

Three Blount County Schools are closed on Monday.

Staff , WBIR 12:18 PM. EST January 23, 2017

LOUISVILLE - Three Blount County Schools are closed on Monday.

Middlesettlements Elementary School is closed Monday due to a water main break. Union Grove Elementary and Union Grove Middle School will close Monday due to no water access.

Day classes at Pellissippi State's Blount County campus are canceled on Monday too. Cancellation of Monday evening's classes are to be determined later Monday.

No word as of Monday morning whether Middlesettlements Elementary School will open on Tuesday.

Editor's Note: Refresh this story for the latest updates. Click here for a list of East Tennessee school closings and delays.

(© 2017 WBIR)


