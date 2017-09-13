252 Naloxone kits to be placed in Knox Co. schools

The Knox County School Board votes to approve receipt of a grant from the Tennessee Health Foundation providing Naloxone kits for schools. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOX COUNTY, TENN. - The Knox County Schools Board of Education approved placing Naloxone kits in the district's schools at their meeting Wednesday night.

Naloxone is the drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The kits are provided through a grant from the Tennessee Health Foundation.

School nurses and security officers have been trained on how to administer Naloxone. Knox County schools have not had an incident where a student, parent or visitor has overdosed on campus, but said they officials want to be ready should that situation arise.

"We are in an area of East Tennessee where opiate addiction is a major concern," says Melissa Massie, executive director of student support services for Knox County Schools. "We are taking every action appropriate to make sure we have all the supports in place should we have a situation arise."

According to the board meeting agenda, the grant provides 252 Naloxone kits, worth about $21,000.

© 2017 WBIR.COM