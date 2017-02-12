Nearly one-third of TN high schoolers graduated without all course requirements in 2015

2016 in review: education

KNOXVILLE - About one-third of high school students from Tennessee graduated in 2015 without earning certain course credit requirements, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Education.

The report does not specify individual schools or districts where students did not meet the necessary qualifications to graduate.

The Tennessee Department of Education created the report to find out why Tennessee high schoolers were struggling at the collegiate level.

To read the full report, click here.

