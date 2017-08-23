New Vols on campus: UT heads back to class for 2017-18 year

University of Tennessee students walk across campus on the first day of classes, Aug. 23, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

More than 6,000 new Vols are now on campus as the University of Tennessee started classes for the 2017-2018 school year on Wednesday.

The new Vols include 4,828 freshmen and 1,232 transfer students. Right now, the freshman class is larger than the one in 2016. That number could change, as enrollment numbers aren't official until the 14th day of classes.

Total undergraduate enrollment is above 22,000.

According to UT, the class of 2021 has an average ACT score of 27, and an average high school grade point average above 3.9.

About 80 percent of the class are Tennessee natives, with students coming from 89 of the state's 95 counties. The remaining 20 percent of the freshman class represents 40 states and the District of Columbia and 31 countries.

Underrepresented students make up more than 19 percent of the freshman class, which is higher than last year.

One freshman on campus Wednesday said he already loves both the atmosphere and the academics he's found on Rocky Top.

"I've got great teachers, hype atmosphere, I can get excited about football on those days and know that I am studying at one of the best universities around," Lance Mefford said.

