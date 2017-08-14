New Vols on campus! UT Knoxville Welcome Week kicks off Friday

KNOXVILLE - New Vols are arriving on campus at University of Tennessee Knoxville this week.

Welcome Week starts Friday. There are several events taking place through Aug. 25. Most events are optional but some are required.

Welcome Week kicks off with the Living and Learning Community Block Party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fred Brown Courtyard. Get to know your classmates in an atmosphere of fun, Italian ice, and music.

Throughout the week new students will get to trade in their high school t-shirts for Vol gear, take part in a Tennessee tradition called Torch Night, and Big Orange Friday.

LINK: View all Welcome Week events here

The first day of classes is Aug. 23.

Required events for First Year Students:

Sunday, Aug. 20:

3 p.m.- 9 p.m. – New Vol Welcome, Small Group Meeting, New Student Picnic, Torch Night, & Rocky Top Rally

Monday, Aug. 21

4 p.m.- 6 p.m. – Small Group Meeting & Special Welcome to UT Activity

