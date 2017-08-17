Northview Intermediate School closed Friday

(Photo: Wade, Madison)

Northview Intermediate School in Kodak will be closed Friday because the school's air conditioning unit is broken, district officials said.

Northview is the only school that will be closed. All other Sevier County schools will be open Friday as usual.

All schools in Sevier County will be closed Monday due to traffic and safety concerns for the total solar eclipse.

