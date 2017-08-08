Perseid Meteor Shower happening this weekend

Two Perseid meteors streak across the Milky Way during the 2012 meteor shower in Oklahoma. (Photo: John Davis, Getty Images)

While part of the country awaits the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, another weather event will take place in just a few days.

According to NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke, the Perseid Meteor Shower is perhaps the most popular meteor shower of the year.

Typical rates are about 80 meteors an hour, but in outburst years the rate can be between 150 and 200 meteors an hour, according to a space.com article.

The meteor shower's actual peak is around 1 p.m. on Aug. 12, which means that the night before and the night after will both have good rates.

Cooke said the show would be slightly better in the predawn hours of Aug. 12, but that there'd be a decent show both nights.

