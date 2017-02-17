Petition seeks to stop Roane Co. High Schools consolidation

2016 in review: education

A plan to consolidate Roane County's five high schools into one school has led to a pushback from parents in the community.

The Roane County Board of Education approved the plan during its meeting Thursday evening by a vote of 7-3, school board member Nadine Jackson confirmed to 10News.

Jackson represents district 7, which covers Midway. She voted against the plan and explained the board was considering five different scenarios to decide which schools should stay open or closed.

The cost of the new school is expected to be around $50 million, according to school board member Sam Cox, who also voted against it. He added that right now they're looking at a building near Roane State Community College.

Cox explained another concern is that the change could make the trip to school much longer for certain students. He said high schoolers from Midway and Oliver Springs would need to be on a bus for an hour to an hour and a half.

The proposal now goes to the Roane County Commission, but an online petition is hoping to convince commissioners to vote the plan down.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 430 people have signed the Change.org petition to 'Stop Roane County Tennessee Mega High School.'

"Stop the funding to build a new Mega High school! It is not realistic to combine all five schools. The distance these kids would have to ride a bus alone is unrealistic! Jobs will be lost, taxes raised and there are no benefits to our kids!," the petition states.

